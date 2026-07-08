Who Is Krishna Mohan? Ram Mandir Trust's New General Secretary

Krishna Mohan has been appointed interim General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust following Champat Rai's resignation.
The retired IFS officer will oversee the Trust's day-to-day functioning while broader administrative reforms are underway.
His appointment reflects administrative continuity, institutional restructuring and the continuation of Dalit representation within the Trust.
Krishna Mohan has taken charge of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at a pivotal moment for the body overseeing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has been appointed interim General Secretary following Champat Rai's resignation amid the alleged donation theft case. His appointment is intended to ensure administrative continuity as the Trust reviews its governance, strengthens internal systems and searches for a permanent office-bearer.
The leadership change is not simply about filling a vacancy. It reflects the Trust's effort to steady its administration following the controversy while signalling continuity in its functioning. Krishna Mohan will oversee the Trust's day-to-day affairs until a permanent General Secretary is appointed.
Who is Krishna Mohan?
Krishna Mohan, 74, hails from Chandrapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. A 1978-batch IFS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, he retired in 2012 as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests after more than three decades in public service. Before joining the civil services, he worked as a scientist in the Department of Atomic Energy and later completed a Master's degree in Geology from Lucknow University, according to The Indian Express.
Following his retirement, he became involved in social work while remaining active in public life. Alongside his administrative career, he has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for decades and currently serves as its Kshetra Sangh Chalak for eastern Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has held organisational responsibilities at the city, district and regional levels.
Mohan joined the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a trustee in September 2025 after the death of founding trustee Kameshwar Chaupal, ensuring the continuation of Dalit representation within the Trust. India Today reported that the Trust viewed his induction as reinforcing broader social representation alongside institutional continuity.
Why has the Ram Mandir Trust appointed Krishna Mohan?
The immediate reason was the resignation of Champat Rai, which left the Trust in need of an experienced trustee to supervise its day-to-day operations until a permanent General Secretary is appointed.
His selection reflects a combination of administrative, institutional and representational considerations. As a retired senior civil servant, he brings decades of experience in managing large public institutions. As a serving trustee, he is already familiar with the Trust's functioning and ongoing projects, allowing for a smooth transition at a sensitive time.
His earlier induction as a trustee ensured the continuation of Dalit representation within the Trust after Kameshwar Chaupal's death. According to The New Indian Express, he also lodged the police complaint that led to the registration of the FIR in the alleged donation theft case, making him one of the Trust functionaries directly involved in responding to the controversy.
According to The Indian Express, BJP leaders also view his appointment as reinforcing the message that the Ram Temple represents all sections of Hindu society, particularly as political parties intensify their outreach to Dalit communities ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The Trust itself, however, has consistently presented the decision as an administrative measure aimed at ensuring continuity while institutional reforms are carried out.
After assuming charge, Mohan said he had been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as acting General Secretary until a permanent appointment is made.
He said the Trust would ensure that anyone found guilty in the ongoing matter is punished in accordance with the law and justice. "We are all deeply pained by what has happened. The devotees of Lord Ram have also suffered because of these developments," he said.
He acknowledged shortcomings in the Trust's management systems and said his immediate priority would be to identify administrative gaps, improve transparency and prevent similar incidents from recurring.
What does the General Secretary do?
The General Secretary is the Trust's principal executive functionary, responsible for its day-to-day administration. While the Board of Trustees sets policy, the General Secretary implements its decisions, coordinates routine operations, supervises organisational work and ensures the Trust functions smoothly. The Treasurer oversees financial management, while the proposed CEO is expected to introduce an additional layer of professional administrative oversight as the institution expands beyond temple construction into long-term management.
According to The New Indian Express, a three-member committee comprising former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (Retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and industrialist Suresh Haware has been tasked with recommending suitable candidates for the CEO's post.
Why was the Trust leadership changed?
The leadership reshuffle followed the alleged donation theft case, after which Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra submitted their resignations. The Trust accepted both resignations and reiterated that it would fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation while reviewing its internal systems to prevent similar incidents.
Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said the controversy had prompted introspection within the organisation.
"The magnitude of the theft—whether small or large—is secondary. What pains us is that such an atmosphere developed here. It is our responsibility to introspect," he said.
Explaining Rai's decision, he added, "Champat Rai felt it would not be appropriate to continue in office until justice was done, the guilty punished and the matter resolved."
Rejecting claims that donated valuables had disappeared, he also said, "We have detailed registers of around 2,800 donated items. The records are available and can be shown."
How is the Ram Mandir Trust structured?
Established in 2020, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is responsible for the construction, administration and long-term management of the Ram Temple. The Board of Trustees is the Trust's principal decision-making body, setting policy and overseeing its overall direction. The General Secretary manages the Trust's day-to-day administration, the Treasurer is responsible for financial oversight, and the proposed CEO is expected to strengthen professional management as the Trust's responsibilities continue to expand.
According to The New Indian Express, the Trust has also constituted a committee to recommend additional safeguards following the alleged donation theft case and will consider further appointments and structural reforms after the Special Investigation Team submits its findings.
Until a permanent General Secretary is appointed, Krishna Mohan's role extends beyond maintaining the Trust's routine administration. He has been tasked with steering the Trust through a period of institutional reform, strengthening its governance framework and rebuilding public confidence as the investigation and restructuring continue.