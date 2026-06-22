Ram Mandir Donation Row: Kejriwal Questions Lack of Action By Probe Agencies

Neither the UP police filed an FIR, nor the ED filed any FIR, nor the CBI filed any FIR, claimed Kejriwal
Kejriwal claimed that influential individuals were allegedly involved in the matter
If action is taken against the perpetrators, the government may also fall, Kejriwal alleged further in his video message
Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in a social media post, suggested that action against those involved in the Ram Temple donation row could destabilise the government . Questioning the alleged lack of action in the matter, Kejriwal claimed on Sunday that no FIR has been registered despite allegations that donations worth crores of rupees had been stolen.
Ram Mandir represents the faith of crores of Hindus, yet “not a single FIR has been filed, Kejriwal said on X. “Whom is the government protecting? No matter how big the people involved in this sin may be, throw them straight into jail. Protecting the faith of crores of people is essential,” he wrote.
The former Delhi Chief Minister shared a video message along with the post, in which he alleged that cash and valuables donated to the temple had been stolen.
Questioning the absence of action by investigative agencies, he said, “It is being said that cash worth about 200 crore rupees has been stolen. And many boxes of diamonds and jewellery have been stolen. And not even one FIR has been filed. Neither the UP police filed an FIR, nor the ED filed any FIR, nor the CBI filed any FIR.”
Kejriwal further claimed that influential individuals were allegedly involved in the matter. “They have governments in both the Centre and UP. No raid, no arrest. They say very big names are involved. If action is taken, the government may also fall. In your opinion, who is more important to save? The government or the faith of hundreds of millions of people?”, he added.
These remarks come amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged theft of donations made to Ram Mandir.