Ram Mandir Donation Row: Kejriwal Questions Lack of Action By Probe Agencies

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mysha Rizvi
Published at:

AAP National Convenor claimed no FIR has been registered despite allegations that donations worth crores of rupees had been stolen

AAP Arvind Kejriwal
Ram Mandir Donation Row: Kejriwal Questions Lack of Action By Probe Agencies Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Neither the UP police filed an FIR, nor the ED filed any FIR, nor the CBI filed any FIR, claimed Kejriwal

  • Kejriwal claimed that influential individuals were allegedly involved in the matter

  • If action is taken against the perpetrators, the government may also fall, Kejriwal alleged further in his video message

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in a social media post, suggested that action against those involved in the Ram Temple donation row could destabilise the government . Questioning the alleged lack of action in the matter, Kejriwal claimed on Sunday that no FIR has been registered despite allegations that donations worth crores of rupees had been stolen.

Ram Mandir represents the faith of crores of Hindus, yet “not a single FIR has been filed, Kejriwal said on X. “Whom is the government protecting? No matter how big the people involved in this sin may be, throw them straight into jail. Protecting the faith of crores of people is essential,” he wrote.

The former Delhi Chief Minister shared a video message along with the post, in which he alleged that cash and valuables donated to the temple had been stolen.

\

Questioning the absence of action by investigative agencies, he said, “It is being said that cash worth about 200 crore rupees has been stolen. And many boxes of diamonds and jewellery have been stolen. And not even one FIR has been filed. Neither the UP police filed an FIR, nor the ED filed any FIR, nor the CBI filed any FIR.”

Related Content
Ram Temple Probe: SIT Likely to Submit Report to CM Adityanath Today - | Photo: PMO via PTI
Explained: Inside the trust that manages Ayodhya's temple and its donations - Photo: PMO via PTI
Ram Mandir Donation Row: SIT Visits Ayodhya Temple Complex As Probe Into Alleged Fund Misappropriation Begins - | Photo: PMO via PTI
The controversy has intensified after opposition leaders claimed that crores of rupees collected from devotees were unaccounted for, prompting calls for greater transparency in the management of temple funds. - File photo

Kejriwal further claimed that influential individuals were allegedly involved in the matter. “They have governments in both the Centre and UP. No raid, no arrest. They say very big names are involved. If action is taken, the government may also fall. In your opinion, who is more important to save? The government or the faith of hundreds of millions of people?”, he added.

These remarks come amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged theft of donations made to Ram Mandir.

Congress Demands Judicial Probe Into Ayodhya Temple Donations - | Photo: PMO via PTI
Congress Demands Judicial Probe Into Ayodhya Temple Donations

By Outlook News Desk

Ram Temple Donation Controversy Explained: What Triggered the SIT Probe in Ayodhya? - | Photo: PMO via PTI
Ram Temple Donation Controversy Explained: What Triggered the SIT Probe in Ayodhya?

By Outlook News Desk

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories