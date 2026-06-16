Congress Demands Judicial Probe Into Ayodhya Temple Donations

"The most important person in the Ram Temple Trust is a retired bureaucrat Nripendra Mishra. He worked as a principal secretary in the PM’s office for five years. He was made the chairman of the Trust. If anyone is responsible, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi…," Rai said. "The other people (in the Trust) are Gopal Rai, who is a controversial person. Then, there are Anil Mishra and Champat Rai. All those in the Trust are people associated with the PM. Then, some drivers and officials have been made to do all this," Rai added.