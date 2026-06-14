Ram Temple Donation Controversy Explained: What Triggered the SIT Probe in Ayodhya?

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of financial irregularities and embezzlement of donation funds at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the SIT's formation following a formal request from the temple trust to counter misinformation and maintain public faith.
The political row erupted after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that crores of rupees in temple donations were missing and called for judicial intervention.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday formed a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of financial irregularities and embezzlement of donation funds at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, officials said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the SIT's formation following a formal request from the trust.
The trust sought an impartial inquiry to counter alleged misinformation and attempts to tarnish the Ram temple's image. Rumours circulating on social media were hurting the faith of millions of devotees, the trust alleged, PTI reported.
The row erupted earlier this month when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said crores of rupees in temple donations were missing. He called the issue "extremely sensitive" for devotees and questioned the silence of the trust and the state government. The controversy widened after former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he was aware of alleged misuse of donations but declined to reveal details.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Rajneesh Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding public disclosure of the trust's finances. Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra welcomed the SIT's formation on Sunday. He told reporters at the Faizabad Circuit House that the move showed "government's promptness" and was "a significant action," PTI reported.
What Is the Controversy?
Yadav triggered the political row by saying reports suggested several crores of rupees donated to the temple were unaccounted for. He urged courts to take suo motu cognisance and termed the issue "extremely sensitive" for devotees. He described the situation surrounding the temple trust as "shameful". He also questioned why the trust and government had remained silent on the matter.
Trust general secretary Champat Rai pushed back, saying internal audits were underway with representatives of the trust and the State Bank of India involved in periodic reviews. He maintained that no major discrepancies or evidence supporting the claims had emerged so far. Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das also trusted the trust's functioning, saying any government-ordered inquiry would be acceptable.
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's statement that he knew of alleged misuse — without disclosing specifics — added fuel to the controversy. Rajneesh Singh's letter to the prime minister went further. He said devotees who contributed cash, ornaments, and other valuables had a right to know how donations were being utilised, including details of bank accounts and land transactions.
Who Is Investigating It?
The SIT comprises three senior officials: Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, Inspector General of Police; and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary of the Finance Department. The panel's mandate includes scrutinising donation collection procedures, examining cash-handling and internal control mechanisms, reviewing the efficacy of the temple's security and CCTV systems, and questioning temple staff and suspects.
The state government has directed the SIT to submit a preliminary report within seven days and a final report within 15 days of its constitution. When contacted, one SIT member declined to elaborate on the scope or timeline of the probe. "Any task that is assigned to us by the government will be carried out. Beyond this, I have nothing to say," the member said according to PTI.
How Has Politics Escalated?
Responding to the controversy, Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the trust had already begun an inquiry and would act in accordance with its rules. He maintained that the matter primarily fell within the trust's jurisdiction. "If the trust expects any assistance or action from the government, then the government will consider it," he added, PTI reported.
UP Congress chief Ajay Rai demanded that the probe go further, calling for an independent inquiry headed by a sitting High Court judge rather than a government-constituted team. The demand reflected opposition scepticism about whether an executive-led SIT could deliver an impartial finding.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hit back through Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manoj Pandey, who attacked the SP over the controversy while speaking to reporters in Sitapur. Pandey said those "who were accused in the past of ordering firing on Ram devotees and kar sevaks were now attempting to raise the issue of temple donations," PTI reported. He accused opposition parties of politicising the matter. People who "question the existence of Lord Ram, burn copies of the Ramcharitmanas and hurt religious sentiments have no moral right to comment on the Ram temple," he said.
Mishra, meanwhile, drew a sharp line between his role and the financial row. "My responsibility is only to monitor the construction work. I have come here to review the construction-related activities," he told reporters on Saturday, PTI reported, refusing to respond to questions about donation allegations. "I only look at construction and nothing else," he added. On Sunday, he shared construction updates: a four-km boundary wall and 25 watch towers, being built by Engineers India Limited, are targeted for completion by August 2026. He also said the temple's facade lighting is expected to become operational by August 15, and the script for 20 galleries of the proposed Ram Katha Sangrahalaya has already been prepared.
With faith, politics and public money intersecting, the stakes extend far beyond the temple's accounts. The SIT's findings may prove crucial in restoring public confidence—or validating concerns about how devotees' donations are being managed.