Ram Temple Donation Controversy Explained: What Triggered the SIT Probe in Ayodhya?

Mishra, meanwhile, drew a sharp line between his role and the financial row. "My responsibility is only to monitor the construction work. I have come here to review the construction-related activities," he told reporters on Saturday, PTI reported, refusing to respond to questions about donation allegations. "I only look at construction and nothing else," he added. On Sunday, he shared construction updates: a four-km boundary wall and 25 watch towers, being built by Engineers India Limited, are targeted for completion by August 2026. He also said the temple's facade lighting is expected to become operational by August 15, and the script for 20 galleries of the proposed Ram Katha Sangrahalaya has already been prepared.