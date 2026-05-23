BJP, Congress Clash Over Ajay Rai’s Alleged Remark on PM Modi

BJP leaders criticised UP Congress chief Ajay Rai over an alleged objectionable remark targeting PM Narendra Modi.
Ajay Rai denied the allegation and claimed the viral clip was AI-generated and circulated by the BJP’s IT cell.
The controversy has triggered a fresh political confrontation between the BJP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh.
A political controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh on Friday after Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai was accused of making an objectionable remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video that later circulated widely on social media.
The video, reportedly recorded while Rai was travelling in a vehicle and greeting supporters, triggered sharp criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with party leaders accusing the Congress of crossing limits of political decorum.
BJP Attacks Congress Over Alleged Remark
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the alleged comment and accused the Congress of displaying “political frustration” and “mental bankruptcy”.
In a social media post, Adityanath said the Congress had repeatedly used inappropriate language against the Prime Minister and claimed the party was no longer in a position to apologise to the public.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also criticised Rai and said the alleged remarks reflected the Congress party’s desperation after repeated political defeats.
BJP leaders circulated the video online and accused the Congress leader of using offensive and unparliamentary language.
Ajay Rai Says Video Was AI-Generated
Ajay Rai denied making the alleged remark and claimed the video had been manipulated using artificial intelligence technology to damage his image.
“This video is generated by the IT cell of the BJP through AI. In my entire political career of over 35-years, I have maintained dignity in politics,” Rai told The Hindu.
He also said he was on his way to meet the family of a 16-year-old Dalit girl who had allegedly faced atrocities when the controversy surfaced.
Rai accused the BJP of spreading propaganda because of the Congress party’s efforts to raise issues related to injustice and social discrimination.
Political Tensions Escalate in Uttar Pradesh
The controversy comes amid intensifying political tensions in Uttar Pradesh ahead of upcoming electoral contests, with both the BJP and Congress increasingly targeting each other through social media campaigns and public statements.
The episode has also renewed concerns around the growing use of allegedly AI-generated or manipulated content in political discourse.