BJP’s 2027 Mission Begins: Big UP Cabinet, Party Shake-Up Underway

Summary of this article
The BJP has begun early preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, combining governance focus with organisational restructuring.
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion is being used to broaden caste outreach and counter the Samajwadi Party’s “PDA” narrative.
A major national-level reshuffle is expected, with sweeping changes likely across key organisational posts ahead of the polls.
Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in West Bengal, the party has moved to begin preparations for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in 2027. Alongside this, a major organisational reshuffle is also expected, with sources indicating that the National Executive could see significant changes in less than a month.
Under newly appointed UP state president Pankaj Choudhary, a key meeting of BJP leaders is likely to be held shortly after Tuesday, once the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam Government concludes. Booth and district level meetings will be scheduled to ensure smooth functioning ahead of elections. Chaudhary has begun overtures to Muslim religious leaders too.
The BJP has reportedly decided to focus on finding why it couldn't win in 61 assembly seats in the last three assembly elections of 2012, 2017 and 2022.
The developments come after the reshuffle and expansion of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh cabinet, seen as part of the party’s wider electoral strategy. The cabinet meeting decided to prioritise completing the works and promises that were made ahead of elections.
Six new ministers were inducted into the Adityanath 2.0 government, five of whom belong to backward or Dalit communities. Among them are Bhupendra Chaudhary (Jat), Kailash Rajput (Lodh) and Hansraj Vishwakarma (Lohar), representing Other Backward Classes. Krishna Paswan (Pasi) and Surendra Singh Daler (Valmiki) come from Dalit communities. The only upper-caste inclusion is Manoj Kumar Pandey, a Brahmin leader who crossed over from the Samajwadi Party camp ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The appointments are being viewed as a clear signal that the BJP is taking the Opposition Samajwadi Party’s “PDA” or
Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities) narrative seriously. In another move, two Ministers of State, Ajit Pal and Somendra Tomar, were elevated with independent charge, both of them non-Yadav OBC leaders.
Through the cabinet expansion and organisational recalibration, the BJP appears keen to project a broader social coalition, hoping the outreach resonates across communities as the election cycle gathers momentum.
What’s happening in Punjab?
In Punjab, the saffron party has already begun groundwork across municipal corporations, councils and nagar panchayats ahead of the civic body elections for 105 urban local bodies, scheduled for May 26. For the BJP, the contest is being viewed as more than a municipal exercise — it is an opportunity to deepen its footprint beyond urban centres and push further into rural Punjab.
The party received a political boost on Monday when Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cousin, Gyan Singh Mann, joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. The induction is being seen as symbolically significant at a time when the BJP is attempting to widen its influence in a state that has never elected a saffron-party government.
Restructuring Ahead of Key Polls
At the organisational level, major restructuring is also on the cards. Sources indicate that the National Executive will undergo significant changes in a month. A new team is expected to be formed under the leadership of Nitin Nabin.
The reshuffle is expected to be extensive and almost all major leadership positions may see changes. This could include the replacement of the Vice-Presidents, secretaries and other in-charge leaders. A new full-time General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be appointed, as part of this restructuring.
Party insiders describe the move as both an expansion and a reset to energise the organisation and strengthen coordination.