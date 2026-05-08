Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams BJP For 'Politics Of Fear' Before 2027 Assembly Elections

He called upon Punjabis to unite against divisive forces that threaten the state’s peace, amity and communal harmony, and asserted that communal politics would never be allowed to disturb Punjab's centuries-old brotherhood. Photo: PTI; Representative image

He called upon Punjabis to unite against divisive forces that threaten the state’s peace, amity and communal harmony, and asserted that communal politics would never be allowed to disturb Punjab's centuries-old brotherhood. Photo: PTI; Representative image