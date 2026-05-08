Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams BJP For 'Politics Of Fear' Before 2027 Assembly Elections

Summary of this article
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP of trying to replicate West Bengal-style politics of fear and division ahead of 2027 polls.
Mann urged Punjabis to unite against communal forces and protect the state's centuries-old brotherhood.
The Chief Minister highlighted Punjab's sacrifices for the nation while criticising opposition parties during his Shukrana Yatra.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the BJP of seeking to replicate its “politics of fear and division” from West Bengal in the state ahead of assembly elections due early next year.
According to PTI, Mann made the remarks on Friday while addressing gatherings on the third day of his 'Shukrana Yatra', which he is leading as a gesture of gratitude for the implementation of the anti-sacrilege law. He began the day’s events from Bathinda and paid obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.
Mann said his heart is indebted to the Almighty for blessing him with the opportunity to serve humanity by enacting the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act 2026, which stipulates harsher punishment for sacrilege.
He called upon Punjabis to unite against divisive forces that threaten the state’s peace, amity and communal harmony, and asserted that communal politics would never be allowed to disturb Punjab's centuries-old brotherhood.
PTI reported that Mann launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that the same “politics of fear and division” unleashed in West Bengal was now being attempted in Punjab, where communal forces were trying to pit communities against each other to polarise society and capture power.
Coining the slogan 'Punjab belongs to Punjabis', he said those trying to disturb communal harmony are enemies of Punjab and alleged that the BJP gained power in Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal through divisive politics, but such conspiracies would never succeed in Punjab because people here celebrate every festival together.
"Communal parties are conspiring to break Punjab's brotherhood and their sinister agenda must not be allowed to succeed," Mann said.
He added that these political parties want to divide Punjabis and pit communities against each other for electoral gains.
Citing the example of West Bengal, Mann claimed the situation there "deteriorated drastically" after BJP came to power and innocent people's houses are being set on fire.
"The moment BJP formed the government in West Bengal, an atmosphere of fear spread everywhere. The same conspiracy is now being hatched for Punjab," Mann alleged.
"First they pit two communities against each other, then they stand with one side and intimidate the other to secure votes," he alleged.
Targeting the RSS and BJP over nationalism, Mann alleged that the RSS did not hoist the tricolour at its headquarters for 52 years, yet today they are distributing certificates of patriotism to others.
"Punjabis made countless sacrifices for the nation during the freedom struggle and do not need certificates from self-proclaimed patriots," he said.
Referring to the Partition, he said Punjab suffered the most during that painful period and nearly one million Punjabis lost their lives, whereas those now questioning Punjab's patriotism had made no such sacrifices for the nation.
He said some BJP leaders are demanding sedition charges against him while forgetting that Punjabis have made nearly 90 per cent sacrifices for the nation and are now being labelled "traitors".
"Punjabis who made the highest sacrifices for the nation are now being branded anti-national by the BJP," Mann alleged.
Mann said leaders like Sunil Jakhar need introspection because they cannot tolerate seeing the son of an ordinary family honestly serving Punjab after becoming head of the state. He described the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal as "looters that plundered Punjab's wealth for decades" while ignoring the welfare of common people.
"Opposition parties are asking for another chance to loot Punjab, but people will now send them not to power, only to jail," he said.
He further said Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal is daydreaming about returning to power, but the wise people of Punjab will never again vote for those who repeatedly betrayed the state.
(With inputs from PTI)