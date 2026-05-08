Bollywood’s Love Affair With The Pind And A Punjab That Never Was

“Zarooraton ne par kaat diye hai; roti paon ki zanjeer ban gayi hai,” rues Amrish Puri’s patriarch Chaudhary Baldev Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), as he reminisces about the home he left behind in India, in Punjab to be specific, and cannot return to, no matter how much he desires it. He serves as the literal living embodiment of the displaced Punjabi soul who can only sing poetry about the “gilded cage” of the diaspora experience, but cannot fly away even if the longing strikes. His confession melds seamlessly with the evocative song “Ghar Aaja Pardesi”, the lyrics of which act as a siren call from the ancestral land. For the post-Partition generation represented by Baldev Singh, Punjab is the only place where the wings of the spirit can truly unfold, contrasting the material wealth of London with the spiritual poverty of exile.