Paramount Versus Warner Bros. | The Death Of Cinema & Artistic Freedom

If like most of us, you too are perennially online, doom-scrolling away to glory, whispers about how financial titans like Vanguard and Blackrock essentially have their fingers in every major pie on the planet must have made it to you as well. These whispers made their way to BoJack Horseman (2014-2020) and landed us with the running gag about a mega-corporation, absurdly named Philip-Morris-Disney-Fox-AT&T-AOL-Time-Warner-PepsiCo-Viacom-Halliburton-Skynet-Toyota-Trader-Joe's. Eventually, even this behemoth is swallowed whole by the Whitewhale conglomerate. After all, late-stage capitalism is fundamentally about creating inviolable oligarchies while desperately maintaining the illusion that fair competition and free markets are still driving innovation. Nowhere is this illusion shattering more spectacularly right now than in Hollywood, where Paramount is currently poised to devour Warner Bros in a jaw-dropping deal worth $111 billion.