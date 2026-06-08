Christian Eriksen Collapse: Denmark Vs Ukraine Called Off After Footballer's Sudden Health Scare

Christian Eriksen was conscious and undergoing further tests in the hospital after collapsing on the field again while playing for Denmark’s national team on Sunday in a scary scene that had echoes of his cardiac arrest at the European Championship five years ago. TV footage showed the 34-year-old midfielder clutching his chest with both hands in an off-the-ball action in the 65th minute of Denmark’s international friendly against Ukraine at Nature Energy Park in Odense, Denmark. In the next TV image shown, Erikson was lying on his back on the ground, surrounded by worried-looking players. Ukraine’s coaching staff were seen waving medical personnel onto the field.

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Denmark vs Ukraine international friendly Soccer Christian Eriksen collapse-1
A sign reads that 'the match is over. Christian Eriksen is in good condition under the circumstances' after he collapsed on the field during the international friendly soccer match between Denmark and Ukraine in Odense, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs Ukraine international friendly Soccer Christian Eriksen collapse-
Players from Denmark and Ukraine form a circle around Denmark's player Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during the international friendly soccer match between Denmark and Ukraine in Odense, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs Ukraine international friendly Soccer Christian Eriksen collapse-Brian Riemer
Denmark's national coach Brian Riemer, right, and players of his and Ukraine's team walk on the pitch after the international friendly soccer match between Denmark and Ukraine was cancelled in Odense, Denmark, after Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the field again while playing for Denmark’s national team. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs Ukraine international friendly Soccer Christian Eriksen collapse-
Denmark's and Ukraine's players walk on the pitch after the international friendly soccer match between Denmark and Ukraine was cancelled in Odense, Denmark, after Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the field again while playing for Denmark’s national team. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs Ukraine international friendly Soccer Christian Eriksen collapse-Joakim Maehle
Denmark's Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, and Jens Stage react after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the international friendly soccer match between Denmark and Ukraine in Odense, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs Ukraine international friendly Soccer Christian Eriksen collapse-Patrick Dorgu
Denmark's players react after Patrick Dorgu scored against Ukraine during an international football match between Denmark and Ukraine, in Odense, Denmark. Player Christian Eriksen (10) is second right. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs Ukraine international friendly Soccer - Christian Eriksen
Denmark's Christian Eriksen reacts during the international football match between Denmark and Ukraine, in Odense, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs Ukraine international friendly Soccer Christian Eriksen
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is issued a yellow card from referee Sigurd Kringstad during an international football match with Ukraine, in Odense, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs Ukraine international friendly Soccer Christian Eriksen collapse
Denmark's Christian Eriksen, left, in action with Ukraine's Mykola Matviyenko during an international football game, in Odense, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs Ukraine international friendly Soccer Christian Eriksen
Denmark's Christian Eriksen takes to the field for his 150th match, an international football game with Ukraine, in Odense, Denmark. | Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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