Lights, Camera, Othering: How Israeli Cinema Has Framed Arabs, Palestinians and the Zionist Sabra Myth

A country’s history heavily bears on its cinema traditions, in the parti­cular bends in filmmakers’ regular complicity or defiance of the archetype. A brief ‘Palestinian Wave’ did ripple from the late 1970s to the ’80s. This was a knee-jerk reaction by some Left-leaning filmmakers to the coming to power of the right-wing Likud Party. Films of the 1990s and the 2000s garnered global attention and competed at prestigious film festivals, often foregrounding Israeli trauma. But these filmmakers found themselves caught in an unfavourable spot. The common Israeli was shown to suffer in a strange vacuum. Neither were the films spared by the government for casting a harsh light on military conscriptions. During the 1990s, the Palestinian Other was supplanted by the migrant foreign worker. Gradually, multicultural, ‘harmless’ films took over, coasting on mild, inoffensive subjects and being wary of even alluding to Palestine. This new spurt of films was primed as progressive, inclusive, accommodating of queer and marginalised communities, but these tiptoed around the Arab-Jewish clash. These films conveniently shifted the discourse away from the Palestinian Other to narratives in a more intimate register. Here, younger filmmakers could avoid controversy, while accentuating a palpable chasm between them and the older generation that was more vocal and confrontational about geopolitics. Most of the internationally acclaimed films erased the Palestine conflict and, at most, peered at interethnic strife within Israel’s Jewish spaces.