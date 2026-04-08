The Promised Land: Israel Beyond Netanyahu’s Politics

750,000 are ethnically cleansed and the Palestinians name it the ‘Nakba’ or the catastrophe

According to Touval, there are three key moments which resulted in the Israel of today. The first is 1967, when the Six-Day War entrenched Israel’s reliance on military superiority and created the occupation, now approaching its sixth decade, under which millions of Palestinians live without political rights or a say in the system governing them; ever since, Israeli diplomacy has been shaped, and often constrained, by the need to sustain or justify that reality. The second is 1973, when the shock of the Yom Kippur War exposed how vulnerable Israel could be, shattering the sense of invincibility that followed 1967 and forcing a strategic turn towards diplomacy—ultimately leading to land-for-peace agreements and a much deeper, more formalised reliance on the United States for security and regional balance. The third is the Oslo process and its collapse, which in the 1990s raised the real possibility of a negotiated settlement and Palestinian self-governance, but whose failure—particularly after the violence of the Second Intifada—eroded trust on both sides and entrenched a deep scepticism within Israeli society about the viability of peace, helping to normalise more hardline political approaches.