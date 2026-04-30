Tracing Pandav Kumar’s Murder: A Ground Report from Uttam Nagar

The First Information Report (FIR) mentions that the whole conflict and murder was captured on the CCTV cameras of RK Properties shop. The FIR also registers the anti-Bihari abuses spoken by the accused at the time of the crime. It mentions how the accused (unidentified at the time of incident) reached the group and tried to threaten them for being Biharis in ‘his area’. The owner of this property is Deepak Sehrawat. When he was reached out for a comment, he said: “He is 37 and is posted in Malviya Nagar thana. He must have been drunk at the time. He is a very amiable and kind guy. Would I drink with him if he was a bad person?” Neeraj lives alone; his family lives in a village in Haryana.