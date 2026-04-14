Outlook Exclusive: ‘Israel Today Is Not Faithful To The Ideas Of 1948’, Says Analyst Yonatan Touval

A

Israel today is a study in paradox. It is the most militarily powerful state in the region, a nuclear-armed country with one of the most technologically advanced armed forces in the world, backed by the full weight of the U.S. And it is, at the same time, more diplomatically isolated, more strategically exposed, and more politically fragile than at any point in its recent history.

This is not a contradiction. It is a consequence. Israel has spent decades investing in military capability as a substitute for political strategy. It can strike anywhere in the region. It cannot articulate what it wants the region to look like. It has the means to wage war but not the language to end one.

In the broader global context, Israel occupies an increasingly uncomfortable position. It remains a close ally of the U.S., but the terms of that alliance are under strain in ways that are new and not yet fully understood. It has diplomatic relations with Egypt and Jordan that are cold and growing colder. It had a normalisation process with the Gulf states that October 7th interrupted and the war in Gaza has deeply damaged. And it is now engaged in a military confrontation with Iran without a serious theory of what comes after.

The deepest problem, though, is not external. It is that Israel has never resolved the question at the centre of its existence: what kind of State it intends to be, on what borders, and with what relationship to the millions of Palestinians whose lives it controls. Until that question is answered, everything else – the alliances, the military operations, the diplomatic initiatives – is improvisation.