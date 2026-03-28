Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

In India, as five crucial states walk into the month of elections and the final strategies are being ironed out, Outlook’s coverage of the elections goes beyond general numbers, diving deeper into agenda, challenges and issues plaguing the electorate and the disadvantaged across the country. Snigdhendu Bhattacharya delves into how the consistent exchanges between Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi keep polarising Bengal, and how SIR in the state has reversed the cards, with Mamata asking the primary questions more than facing them. R Viajaya Shankar raises a crucial question on the vacuum which might follow in Tamil Nadu, if AIADMK suffers a second successive defeat, bringing an end to the Dravidian binary in the state. Ashlin Mathew profiles Himanta Biswa Sarma, the ideological history and contradictions shaping the wildly polarising BJP's numero uno figure in Assam, and NK Bhoopesh looks at MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan, the towering vanguards against BJP’s machinery in the South, where for one ideology shapes power while for the other, power drives ideology.