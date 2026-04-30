Irreconcilable Impasse: Is Peace In West Asia Just A Mirage?

There are pauses and sudden advances. Just as talks appear within reach, they slip away. No one really knows where all this is leading to—war or peace?

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
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US Israel War On Iran
Grounded Lives: An Iranian delegation traveling to Islamabad in April 2026 for peace talks made a symbolic gesture by placing photographs and belongings of children killed in the Minab school strike on empty airplane seats | Photo: Hamed Malekpour
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The US and Iran continue to shadowbox as diplomacy works in fits and starts, with talks appearing close and then slipping away.

  • Donald Trump cancelled the envoy visit signalling frustration, while Abbas Araghchi moved between Islamabad, Oman and Moscow, showing the stop-start, uncertain nature of diplomacy.

  • The impasse remains over irreconcilable red lines, US pressure through blockade and sanctions, and Iran insisting on ending the blockade and refusing to dismantle its nuclear programme.

The US and Iran continue to shadowbox. Since the ceasefire, diplomacy has worked in fits and starts with posturing on both sides. There are pauses and sudden advances. Just as talks appear within reach, they slip away. No one really knows where all this is leading to—war or peace?

Take the latest instance of attempted peace-making. Hours after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Islamabad for Oman, US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a visit of his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Pakistan, signalling Washington’s frustration with Tehran’s refusal to meet its demands. The cautious optimism around a second round of talks quickly faded. That sense of drift was reinforced by the quiet removal of US security equipment from Islamabad, indicating that no American delegation was expected anytime soon.

Yet even as the talks appeared to collapse, Araghchi was flying back to Islamabad for urgent consultations before heading to Moscow to brief Russian President Vladimir Putin, underlining the stop-start, uncertain nature of diplomacy.

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Reports in the American press suggest that Iran has submitted a fresh set of proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage. Besides this bare outline, no further details are available as of now. Washington, however, appears in no hurry. Trump has signalled that Tehran can pick up the phone if it is serious, with no indication of dispatching envoys to Pakistan. “Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!” he posted on Truth Social. “Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership’. Nobody knows who is in charge, including them,” he continued, “Also, we have all the cards; they have none!”

Whether the US holds all the cards is a matter of perception. The Iranian economy is bleeding. Ordinary people are suffering and desperately want Iran to begin serious negotiations with the US to allow for normal trade and the lifting of sanctions. “We have no choice but to reach an agreement with Trump. War only makes conditions harder for the people. The leadership understands this,” says an India-based Iranian official who does not wish to be named.

“Trump plays poker and he is often good at it. Iran plays chess and often skilfully. Trump wrongly thinks that Iran is also playing poker,” says Ambassador K. P. Fabian. He adds, “Trump has to go to the Congress 60 days after sending troops abroad. That is by April 28, and by another calculation by May 1. Trump is likely to declare ‘victory’ and move on in a few days to Cuba, unless he has been blackmailed by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who desperately wants to resume war.”

Adding to the overall volatile situation is the fighting in Lebanon. Despite a ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes continue. On April 27, Israeli airstrikes killed 14 people, including children and women. Hezbollah too launched drone strikes in retaliation. The fighting could flare up at any time and that would make it difficult for Iran to renew negotiations with the US. At the heart of the impasse lie irreconcilable red lines. Tehran insists on an end to the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and refuses to dismantle its nuclear programme, which Tehran regards as its sovereign right. Washington, on the other hand, appears to be doubling down on pushing for the complete scrapping of Iran’s nuclear capabilities while maintaining a tightening chokehold on Iranian ports, disrupting oil sales that bring in the much-needed revenue to keep the country’s faltering economy afloat.

Trump’s calculation is that by preventing Iranian vessels from exiting their ports, it can squeeze Tehran’s oil revenues and force it back to the table on America’s terms. For Trump, it is a waiting game and he believes that Iran will finally crumble under economic pressure. Iran is under mounting economic strain, but will not yield to the US—it has not done so since 1979, and will continue to defy the US.

“The US has gained meaningful tactical leverage, especially through intensified sanctions on Iran’s oil export network and the targeting of China-linked buyers and shipping channels. What is particularly interesting is that China is becoming more directly connected to the issue,” says Ali Mammadov, analyst and PhD researcher at George Mason University.

“The US appears to be pressuring Chinese firms and intermediaries involved in Iranian oil flows, while still keeping the focus on commercial actors rather than making the Chinese state the central target of the message,” he adds. Neither the US nor Iran wishes to slide back into a prolonged air war, even as tension simmers across the Gulf’s vital shipping lanes. The focus for both the US and Iran has shifted to the waterways.

“At this juncture, the trajectory of the ceasefire involving the United States, Israel and Iran remains highly uncertain. Their positions are shaped by competing strategic calculations and divergent coercive approaches,” says Prasanta Pradhan, Coordinator of the West Asia Centre at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

“Trump believes that his coercive action in the form of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will generate sufficient pressure to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table on terms favourable to Washington,” says Pradhan. Iran on the other hand “... is adopting a strategy of calibrated strategic patience. It is capitalising on the extended ceasefire to deepen engagement with regional intermediaries such as Oman and Pakistan to send messages to the US; and at the same time, reinforcing ties with major powers like Russia and China,” adds Pradhan.

The fault lines are clearly set. Washington is doubling down on coercive leverage through economic strangulation and naval pressure to force Tehran into concessions. Iran, in contrast, is refusing to negotiate under pressure; it wants the blockade to be over and the release of its over $100 billion of frozen assets. It is opting for calibrated patience. Israel remains the most unpredictable factor, continuing scaled-down military action in Lebanon and deeply sceptical of any arrangement that leaves Iran’s capabilities intact.

Between Trump’s belief that time is on America’s side and Iran’s conviction that it can outlast the pressure, the shadowboxing keeps the world guessing about whether the next move will reopen talks or reignite conflict.

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This article is part of the magazine issue dated May 11, 2026, called 'Khela Hobe? ' about Assembly Elections 2026 and how West Bengal may prove to be the toughest battleground for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

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