Irreconcilable Impasse: Is Peace In West Asia Just A Mirage?

Grounded Lives: An Iranian delegation traveling to Islamabad in April 2026 for peace talks made a symbolic gesture by placing photographs and belongings of children killed in the Minab school strike on empty airplane seats | Photo: Hamed Malekpour

Grounded Lives: An Iranian delegation traveling to Islamabad in April 2026 for peace talks made a symbolic gesture by placing photographs and belongings of children killed in the Minab school strike on empty airplane seats | Photo: Hamed Malekpour