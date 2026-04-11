US-Israel War On Iran: FM Abbas Araghchi Arrives for ‘Make-or-Break’ Islamabad Talks

Photos and backpacks of primary school children from Minab, who were killed in US-Israeli strikes, can be seen on the seats of the airplane carrying Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ghalibaf on his trip to Islamabad. Photo: Source: X

Photos and backpacks of primary school children from Minab, who were killed in US-Israeli strikes, can be seen on the seats of the airplane carrying Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ghalibaf on his trip to Islamabad. Photo: Source: X