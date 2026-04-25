Iran FM Araghchi In Islamabad For US-Iran Talks

Pakistan emerges as key mediator as Tehran and Washington prepare for a possible second round of ceasefire negotiations

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US envoys expected in Islamabad as both sides signal readiness for second round of talks Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua
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  • Araghchi meets Pakistan’s top leadership to discuss regional tensions and revive US-Iran dialogue

  • US envoys expected in Islamabad as both sides signal readiness for second round of talks

  • Pakistan positions itself at the centre of mediation efforts amid stalled nuclear discussions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late Friday night to discuss regional developments and the US-Iran ceasefire with Pakistan's top leadership, reviving hopes for the second round of talks with America to end the war in West Asia.

He is accompanied by a small delegation, which includes Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

Araghchi would meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir, a Pakistani official said, adding that the Iranian minister may also meet the US officials for the second round of peace talks. US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are travelling to Pakistan on Saturday for direct talks with the Iranian delegation, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News. 

The Pakistan Foreign Office said the Iranian leader was received by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Munir along with other senior officials upon arrival. "During the visit, the Iranian foreign minister will hold meetings with Pakistan's senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments as well as ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability," it said.

On the other hand, the Iranian embassy in Pakistan in a social media post said: "H.E. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Honorable Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Islamabad in order to review bilateral matters and consulate on regional developments.” "Following key discussions with the Pakistani mediation team, a second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran is expected to be held in Islamabad," the Pakistani official said. 

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He said that a US logistics and security team is already present in Islamabad to facilitate the negotiation process.

The US delegation is expected to pick up from the April 11 talks which were led by Vice President J D Vance, but failed to get a clear commitment from Iran on its nuclear fuel enrichment programme. Before his departure from Tehran, Araghchi said that he was travelling to Pakistan, Oman and Russia to "closely coordinate" with them on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments.

"Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbours are our priority," Araghchi wrote on X. Araghchi appreciated Pakistan's consistent and constructive facilitation role in this regard, and both leaders agreed to remain in close contact, it added. Iranian media reported that Araghchi also spoke with Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on Friday. However, there was no confirmation from the Pakistani side.

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