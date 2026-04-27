Araghchi Calls Pakistan Visit Successful Amid Ongoing US-Iran Peace Efforts

According to PTI, US President Donald Trump announced that negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would no longer travel to Islamabad, claiming that Washington holds the advantage in the matter. Trump has reiterated that US and Iranian officials could communicate by telephone to reach a resolution. On Tuesday, the US president extended the two-week ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to provide Tehran with time to prepare a unified proposal. The war commenced on February 28 after a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran resulted in the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders, leading to a retaliation by the Islamic Republic that expanded the conflict across the Gulf region.