Iran FM Araghchi Heads To Russia After Pakistan Talks

Tehran pushes diplomacy amid uncertainty over US engagement and regional tensions

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Abbas Araghchi Strait of Hormuz Iran open for India
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Photo: AP; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan for Russia after talks in Islamabad, part of a broader diplomatic push amid the West Asia crisis.

  • He met Asim Munir and Oman’s Haitham bin Tariq, discussing regional developments and Iran’s position.

  • Araghchi said Iran has shared a “workable framework” to end the war, questioning whether Donald Trump is “truly serious about diplomacy.”

After concluding talks in Pakistan amid Islamabad's peace deal attempts, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Russia on Sunday.

Iran is expected to hold talks with senior Russian officials on intensifying diplomatic ties as well as international developments.

Araghchi's visit to Russia is one among the trail of recent engagements across West Asia calling for diplomatic dialogue amid escalating tensions following the US-Iran war.

In his latest visit to Pakistan, Araghchi met with the Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir and other officials after this stop in Oman.

According to Geo News, his visit is significant in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump cancelling the visit of US officials to Islamabad, thus creating tensions on the future of these diplomatic efforts.

As per Iranian state media, the Iranian Minister came to Islamabad after his one-day visit to Oman. He arrived at Nur Khan Airbase as a transit stop before departing for Russia.

Araghchi held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Al-Baraka Palace in Oman on the bilateral relations and regional developments. There, he briefed the leadership on Tehran's position in the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

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Taking to X, the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote that Iran has shared a "workable framework to permanently end the war" and questioned Washington's commitment to the peace talks. He added, "Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy."

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