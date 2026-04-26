Islamabad, Rawalpindi Ease Security Restrictions After US-Iran Talks Stall

Pakistan had implemented strict security measures in anticipation of the second round of talks, deploying over 10,000 personnel and shutting down the twin cities to manage heavy traffic since last Sunday. Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua; Representative image

Pakistan had implemented strict security measures in anticipation of the second round of talks, deploying over 10,000 personnel and shutting down the twin cities to manage heavy traffic since last Sunday. Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua; Representative image