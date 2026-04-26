Islamabad, Rawalpindi Ease Security Restrictions After US-Iran Talks Stall

Summary of this article
Security restrictions in the twin cities were relaxed following the cancellation of the anticipated US-Iran peace negotiations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Oman after meeting with Pakistani leadership to discuss war resolution demands.
Universities resumed physical classes and essential supply chains were restored as traffic movement returned to near-normal.
Authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi lifted several security restrictions on Sunday, allowing the movement of heavy traffic after the immediate prospect of further US-Iran negotiations faded.
According to PTI, Pakistan had implemented strict security measures in anticipation of the second round of talks, deploying over 10,000 personnel and shutting down the twin cities to manage heavy traffic since last Sunday.
The easing of measures followed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s departure from Islamabad on Saturday night. As he flew out, President Donald Trump cancelled his plans to send US negotiators to Pakistan, PTI reported.
On Sunday, lorries carrying medicines, perishable items and other essential supplies were able to enter the twin cities, even as authorities warned of potential diversions on main roads should foreign delegates arrive. Police, while easing movement, cautioned that some main roads could be closed to redirect traffic to routes away from the centre of Islamabad.
Deployment of police and law enforcement remains active, but restrictions on regular commuters have been relaxed, according to police. This prompted several universities in the twin cities, which conducted online classes during the outgoing week, to announce a return to physical classes from Monday.
During his visit, Araghchi met with Pakistan's top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and shared Tehran's list of demands to permanently end the war before departing for Oman.
Araghchi termed his visit to Pakistan as "very fruitful". In a post on his X handle, he said Iran very much values Pakistan's good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to the region.
The war began when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on 28 February. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.
(With inputs from PTI)