Slow Death of IT Sector Jobs: How AI Layoffs Are Reshaping India’s Tech Workforce and Middle Class Dreams

Early last year, there was a massive hue and cry raised by IT unions after Infosys let go 400 trainees from its Mysuru training campus. While the company claimed that it had filtered out those who could not clear a certain skill test three times in a row, the victims alleged that the evaluation process was made ‘unjustifiably’ difficult to weed them out. Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate, a union of IT workers, claimed that bouncers were deployed to remove the trainees from the campus on short notice. Similar protests erupted once again when TCS laid off 12,000 employees later in the year. In both instances, employees’ unions compelled the government’s labour department to probe into the matter. However, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge described the layoffs as a business decision that did not require government intervention. Even as concerns grow over AI-led disruption in white-collar employment, the government is attempting a balancing act.