The World’s Most Populous Nation and the Myth of a Jobless Utopia

For the past few years, OpenAI founder Sam Altman—perhaps the most recognisable face of AI—has gone around the world talking about how AI will eat up jobs. In April, his house was attacked by an anti-AI activist with a Molotov cocktail. Although Altman and some of his ilk have talked about AI ushering in a future of abundance where humans won’t need to earn a living and can pursue their passions freely, not everyone is convinced. To many it might sound as frivolous as the legend of Marie Antoinette saying “let them have cake” when bread was scarce during the French Revolution.