Cricket & Classrooms: Nurturing India’s Young Dreams Amid Rising Stars and Failing Exams

There is a song that generations of Indians have grown up hearing in school corridors, on crackling radio sets and at neighbourhood celebrations around Independence Day and Republic Day. From the 1954 film Boot Polish, the lines still linger in public memory. “Nanhe Munne Bacche Teri Mutthi Mein Kya Hai… Mutthi Mein Hai Taqdeer Hamari.” In those few words lies the eternal faith that every child arrives with, carrying a universe of possibilities within clenched fists.
Sung by the immortal voices of Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, the song was picturised on children growing up amid poverty and deprivation. Yet their eyes carried dreams larger than their surroundings. It reflected the hopeful imagination of a newly independent India that believed one day every child, regardless of birth, would inherit dignity, equality and prosperity.
Perhaps humanity may never create such a world. Yet every parent continues to labour towards that dream in their own silent ways. They deny themselves comfort so that their children may walk farther than they ever could. They postpone their own desires so that another life may flower. Few joys in life equal the sight of one’s child discovering the fullness of his or her own potential.
For some children, talent begins to announce itself early. By their teenage years, glimpses of destiny begin to emerge. Yet adolescence is also a delicate crossing between innocence and expectation. It is the age when a young mind begins to feel the weight of ambition, comparison and scrutiny. Parents, teachers, peers and society slowly gather around a child’s future, each carrying their own hopes and anxieties.
At that age, possibility itself can become a burden.
This issue follows the journey of one such teenager, whose talent has already begun to mesmerise a cricket-obsessed nation. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only 15, yet he walks onto the field with the confidence of a seasoned international player. His rise comes a decade after the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar, a figure who transcended sport to become the spiritual centre of Indian cricket. Many gifted players emerged during and after Sachin’s era, but very few carried the sense of wonder that once surrounded the Master Blaster.
Sooryavanshi appears different. There is fearlessness in his stroke play and uncommon calm while playing against the best in the world. If Indian cricket nurtures him with patience rather than pressure, he may go on to redefine the limits of the game itself. And if that journey unfolds fully, cricket may discover another figure capable of turning admiration into devotion.
Yet talent alone is never enough. Across the country lie countless gifted children whose promise fades long before the world notices them. Some are crushed by systems that fail them. Others are diminished by impatience, exploitation or the inability of institutions to protect fragile young minds.
Our second major story turns to another generation of teenagers standing at the edge of uncertainty. For lakhs of students preparing for medical education, yet another leak in the NEET question paper has shaken the faith in one of the country’s most important entrance examinations. Behind every disrupted exam lies not merely an administrative failure, but the silent fracture of countless young dreams painstakingly built over years of discipline and sacrifice. A few young lives have already been lost to suicide in the aftermath of the cancellation. Behind every competitive examination in India stands not just a student, but an entire household holding its breath. If you are a parent of a child preparing for such exams, chances are you have quietly opened the door of your child’s room late at night, just to reassure yourself that everything is alright. The silence feels heavier on result days, and even more so on nights when examinations are cancelled and years of effort suddenly begin to feel uncertain. India is one of the world’s youngest nations. Its tryst with destiny, which began on August 15, 1947, will mean little if our institutions continue to fail its young, even as ordinary parents sacrifice everything to protect their children’s dreams. A nation that allows institutional decay and indifference to crush its teenagers ultimately betrays its own destiny.
Neeraj Thakur is editor, outlook