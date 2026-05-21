Cricket & Classrooms: Nurturing India’s Young Dreams Amid Rising Stars and Failing Exams

Our second major story turns to another generation of teenagers standing at the edge of uncertainty. For lakhs of students preparing for medical education, yet another leak in the NEET question paper has shaken the faith in one of the country’s most important entrance examinations. Behind every disrupted exam lies not merely an administrative failure, but the silent fracture of countless young dreams painstakingly built over years of discipline and sacrifice. A few young lives have already been lost to suicide in the aftermath of the cancellation. Behind every competitive examination in India stands not just a student, but an entire household holding its breath. If you are a parent of a child preparing for such exams, chances are you have quietly opened the door of your child’s room late at night, just to reassure yourself that everything is alright. The silence feels heavier on result days, and even more so on nights when examinations are cancelled and years of effort suddenly begin to feel uncertain. India is one of the world’s youngest nations. Its tryst with destiny, which began on August 15, 1947, will mean little if our institutions continue to fail its young, even as ordinary parents sacrifice everything to protect their children’s dreams. A nation that allows institutional decay and indifference to crush its teenagers ultimately betrays its own destiny.