Blaze of Glory: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Young Indian Cricket Stars and the High Price of Early Fame

On tours, I have come across players confined to their rooms because venturing out means being mobbed and pushed around. Not all of them like to be hero-worshipped. The fans can be generous when you excel and equally brutal when you fail. For a Sooryavanshi, living a normal citizen’s life would seem far-fetched. I once travelled with Rahul Dravid and Venkatesh Prasad in a train from Gwalior to Delhi. None gave them a second look because they didn’t expect these two cricket stalwarts, both wearing oversized hats, to occupy seats in an air-conditioned compartment. They were lucky to get away. World T20 Cup hero Shivam Dube made news for travelling overnight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a third AC train compartment hours after the final.