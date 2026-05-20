IPL Dispatch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Delights With Bat And Mike; Mohammed Shami Question Lingers

"So far as IPL is concerned, franchises take care of the injuries and fitness of the players. Of course physios from COE (Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru) are also monitoring them, workload as well as plan on how to keep them fit," Saikia said. "The monitoring is there but when IPL is going on, we cannot interfere too much, had it been Indian team situation, our control would have been more," he added.