IPL Dispatch: Kohli Shines In RCB's Playoff March; Parag Paints Gloomy Picture After RR's Loss

Mitchel Starc, left, and Tristan Stubbs celebrates the wicket of Donovan Ferreira during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Mitchel Starc, left, and Tristan Stubbs celebrates the wicket of Donovan Ferreira during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. Photo: PTI