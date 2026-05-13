IPL Dispatch: Gujarat Titans Zoom Ahead In Playoffs Race; Axar Patel Latest To Be Fined

Mohammed Siraj, centre and others celebrate the wicket of Travis Head during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Mohammed Siraj, centre and others celebrate the wicket of Travis Head during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki