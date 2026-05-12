GT Vs SRH, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Ahmedabad?

Summary of this article
GT take on SRH in match 56 of the IPL 2026 in Ahmedabad tonight
Gujarat Titans are third in the points table
SRH are second in the table and could go top if they beat GT
Today's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match features Gujarat Titans (GT) up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The GT side head into this contest in strong form, placed in third spot with 14 points from 11 games. Titans' victory tonight could take them to the top spot of the IPL 2026 points table.
As for SRH, Pat Cummins and co have regained form at the perfect time of the IPL 2026. SRH are on a winning run, and that includes a 33-run win over Punjab Kings. Another win tonight could see SRH climb the summit of IPL 2026 points table.
GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Both these teams are evenly matched, when it comes to their bowling or batting. Gujarat Titans' top-order have been in superb form as well as their bowling led by Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada. For SRH, their bowlers have not been amongst the wickets but the likes of Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga can be lethal on their day.
Given how tough these two competitors are, even Google has found it tough to predict tonight's winner. Google has predicted 51% in favour of SRH and 49% in favour of GT.
GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Full Squads
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Ashok Sharma, Anuj Rawat, R Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Gurnoor Brar, Connor Esterhuizen
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
Gujarat Titans (GT):
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact Player: Sai Kishore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.
Impact Player: Harsh Dubey