GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
SRH take on GT in match 56 of the IPL 2026
Ahmedabad will be sweltering hot for today's IPL game
GT and SRH are tied on points along with RCB in the standings
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 sees a massive battle as third-placed Gujarat Titans entertain second-placed SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12. Shubman Gill-led side are slowly recovering from their slow start to the season, and are well-placed to qualify for the play-offs.
SRH and GT are tied with 14 points along with RCB and know the run-rate could come into play for the race to finish in the top 4.
SRH have momentum on their side, with a 33-run win over Punjab Kings. However, Pat Cummins' side cannot ill-afford to drop points if they are to qualify in the top four.
GT have a well-balanced team and apart from their star-studded batting, it's their bowlers too, who have been class apart. The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan have bowled with a lot of discipline in recent games.
GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Weather for today's match will be hot and humid. Expect temperatures to hit 40 degrees Celsius but will reduce to 35 degrees Celsius post 9PM IST.
GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 7.
GT won: 5.
SRH won: 1.
No Result: 1.
GT Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Ashok Sharma, Anuj Rawat, R Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Gurnoor Brar, Connor Esterhuizen
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.