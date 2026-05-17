DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Delhi's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Get the hourly weather report for Match 62 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, 17 May

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Mukesh Kumar
Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar celebrates with teammates after dismissing Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: Salman Ali
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RR take on DC in match 62 of the ongoing IPL 2026 in Delhi

  • Royals' defeat could end their chance of a playoff spot

  • Delhi weather info listed below

Rajasthan Royals travel to take on Delhi Capitals in a key Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match, with both teams needing a victory to stay in hunt for the playoffs. DC, who are on 10 points from 12 games, must win tonight, as a defeat could end their playoff hopes.

RR, on the other hand, have 12 points from 11 matches and look to comeback strongly after a week-long break and keep their slight hopes of playoff alive.

All eyes will be on starlet Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has amassed 440 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 236.55, including 40 sixes. It will be interesting to see how tackles Mitchell Starc as we expect fireworks for tonight's blockbuster contest.

DC's bowling still remains a worry. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have struggled to get a grip on the game with pacers such as T. Natarajan and Mukesh Kumar unable to chip in with wickets.

For RR, their skipper Riyan Parag's batting form remains a worry whereas Jofra Archer will look to make the most of the Delhi Stadium's bounce.

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DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Delhi's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today

Expect clear skies with high temperatures ranging from 40 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. Humidity at 7pm will be at 20%.

Delhi Weather Today Photo: AccuWeather
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DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: H2H Record

  • Matches played: 31

  • DC won: 16

  • RR won: 15

DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Pathum Nissanka, Madhav Tiwari, T. Natarajan, Abishek Porel, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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