DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Delhi's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar celebrates with teammates after dismissing Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: Salman Ali

Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar celebrates with teammates after dismissing Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: Salman Ali