DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Delhi's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
RR take on DC in match 62 of the ongoing IPL 2026 in Delhi
Royals' defeat could end their chance of a playoff spot
Delhi weather info listed below
Rajasthan Royals travel to take on Delhi Capitals in a key Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match, with both teams needing a victory to stay in hunt for the playoffs. DC, who are on 10 points from 12 games, must win tonight, as a defeat could end their playoff hopes.
RR, on the other hand, have 12 points from 11 matches and look to comeback strongly after a week-long break and keep their slight hopes of playoff alive.
All eyes will be on starlet Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has amassed 440 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 236.55, including 40 sixes. It will be interesting to see how tackles Mitchell Starc as we expect fireworks for tonight's blockbuster contest.
DC's bowling still remains a worry. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have struggled to get a grip on the game with pacers such as T. Natarajan and Mukesh Kumar unable to chip in with wickets.
For RR, their skipper Riyan Parag's batting form remains a worry whereas Jofra Archer will look to make the most of the Delhi Stadium's bounce.
DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Delhi's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Expect clear skies with high temperatures ranging from 40 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. Humidity at 7pm will be at 20%.
DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: H2H Record
Matches played: 31
DC won: 16
RR won: 15
DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Pathum Nissanka, Madhav Tiwari, T. Natarajan, Abishek Porel, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh
Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala