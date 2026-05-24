MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Mumbai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Rajasthan Royals need a win to strengthen their IPL 2026 playoff qualification chances
Punjab Kings’ victory over LSG has intensified the race for the final playoff spot
Mumbai weather is expected to stay hot and humid with slight chances of scattered showers
Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will clash in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, with the playoff race still hanging in the balance for RR.
Rajasthan Royals currently sit fifth on the points table with 14 points from 13 matches and need a victory to strengthen their qualification hopes after Punjab Kings’ massive win over Lucknow Super Giants pushed the race deeper into the final round. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are already eliminated but will look to finish their disappointing campaign on a positive note in front of the home crowd.
The spotlight will once again be on Rajasthan’s explosive top order led by Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Rajasthan’s biggest concern, however, remains their bowling attack, which has leaked runs consistently in high-scoring matches.
Against a strong MI batting lineup featuring Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma, RR’s bowlers will face another major test at a batting-friendly Wankhede surface.
Mumbai Indians may be out of the playoff race, but the five-time champions still possess enough firepower to spoil Rajasthan’s plans. Rohit Sharma’s recent return to full fitness has boosted the side, while Hardik Pandya will expect a much-improved performance from his bowling unit after several inconsistent outings this season.
Historically, MI have enjoyed strong success at Wankhede, though Rajasthan Royals defeated them earlier in IPL 2026 and will carry confidence into this crucial encounter. With both teams known for aggressive batting and the venue expected to heavily favor chasing sides, another high-scoring thriller could be on the cards in Mumbai.
MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Mumbai Hourly Weather Forecast
Mumbai is expected to remain hot and humid during the MI vs RR clash, with temperatures hovering around 31-35°C through the evening. There is a slight possibility of scattered thunderstorms and brief showers earlier in the day, but conditions are expected to improve closer to match time. Humidity levels could rise significantly during the second innings, potentially bringing dew into play and making bowling difficult under lights at the Wankhede Stadium.
MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Mahipal Lomror, Ruchit Ahir
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh