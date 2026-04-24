RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match

These two sides have met each other six times in IPL history with RCB and GT winning three games each. Today's match could also be a close contest, given the quality of players that both sides possess

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IPL 2026 RCB Practice Session photos-Virat Kohli
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB takes on GT in match 34 of the ongoing IPL 2026

  • GT & RCB come into this fixture on the back of a painful defeat

  • Bengaluru weather update and info listed below

Indian Premier League 2026 sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday, April 24. RCB have been great this season, sitting in the third spot with four wins from six matches. However, their previous game ended in a defeat by six wickets to Delhi Capitals.

As for Gujarat Titans, they too come into this fixture on the back of a 99-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. GT are seventh in the IPL 2026 points table but could leapfrog the likes of DC and CSK if they manage to beat RCB.

These two sides have met each other six times in IPL history with RCB and GT winning three games each. Today's match could also be a close contest, given the quality of players that both sides possess.

However, all eyes will be on the weather gods and whether we have a full match in Bengaluru. Here's what the hourly weather tells us about the match tonight.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Hourly Weather

According to the Accuweather, there are no chances of rain in Bengaluru on April 24. The temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius, and will eventually settle down as night time approaches. The temperature will be around 32 to 28 degrees Celsius during the match.

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RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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