IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Aim To Stretch India’s 368-Run Advantage

India Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Check out the live play-by-play updates from Day 2 of the one-off Test between the Men in Blue and the Afghan Tigers at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Sunday, 7 June

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Outlook Sports Desk
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IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 2 India Vs Afghanistan
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
India Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the one-off Test between the Men in Blue and the Afghan Tigers at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Sunday, 7 June. India dominated Day 1 after KL Rahul (100), Shubman Gill (103*) and Sai Sudharsan (81) powered the innings, while Rishabh Pant (50*) stayed unbeaten as India closed at 368/3 in 85 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early, but strong partnerships ensured control throughout, with Afghanistan’s bowlers fading late in the day under tough conditions. Stay tuned for Day 2 action.
LIVE UPDATES

IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Streaming Info

The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Good Morning!

Hello, we’re back for Day 2 of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan. Stay tuned for live updates.

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