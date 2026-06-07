IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Aim To Stretch India’s 368-Run Advantage
India Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Check out the live play-by-play updates from Day 2 of the one-off Test between the Men in Blue and the Afghan Tigers at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Sunday, 7 June
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates his century on day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
India Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the one-off Test between the Men in Blue and the Afghan Tigers at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Sunday, 7 June. India dominated Day 1 after KL Rahul (100), Shubman Gill (103*) and Sai Sudharsan (81) powered the innings, while Rishabh Pant (50*) stayed unbeaten as India closed at 368/3 in 85 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early, but strong partnerships ensured control throughout, with Afghanistan’s bowlers fading late in the day under tough conditions. Stay tuned for Day 2 action.
LIVE UPDATES
IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Streaming Info
The India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
IND Vs AFG Live Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Good Morning!
Hello, we’re back for Day 2 of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan. Stay tuned for live updates.