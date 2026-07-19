Chelsea Agree Club-Record £117m Deal To Sign Morgan Rogers From Aston Villa - Report

Chelsea agree £117m (USD 157m) deal with Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers
Rogers chooses Chelsea over Arsenal after agreeing personal terms
Transfer set to become the biggest signing in Chelsea's history
Chelsea have moved decisively in the summer transfer window after reaching a verbal agreement with Aston Villa for the signing of England international Morgan Rogers.
The Blues have seen a bid worth £117 million (USD 157 million) accepted, with only the final paperwork remaining before the transfer is completed. Rogers has already agreed personal terms on a six-year contract until 2032, with the option of an additional year, while his medical is expected to take place on Monday.
The 23-year-old had attracted serious interest from Arsenal, who had tracked him for months, but Chelsea ultimately won the race. Sources indicate that new head coach Xabi Alonso played a crucial role in convincing Rogers to choose Stamford Bridge, with the midfielder impressed by the Spaniard's long-term vision and the club's ambitious project.
If completed, the move will become the most expensive signing in Chelsea's history and one of the biggest transfers ever involving an English player, underlining the club's determination to strengthen its attacking options ahead of the new campaign.
Chelsea reward Rogers' rapid rise
Rogers' rise over the past two seasons has been remarkable. After joining Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024 for an initial £7 million plus add-ons, he quickly developed into one of the Premier League's standout attacking midfielders.
During the 2025-26 campaign, he produced 14 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances, helping Villa secure Champions League qualification while also lifting the Europa League trophy. Across his Villa career, he accumulated 31 goals and 29 assists in 125 matches, establishing himself as one of England's brightest attacking talents.
Massive profit for Villa as Chelsea make statement
Villa are set to earn an extraordinary return on a player they signed just over two years ago. Middlesbrough are also expected to benefit significantly through a 20 per cent sell-on clause included in the original transfer agreement.
Rogers was currently with the England squad at the FIFA World Cup, where he has featured prominently and registered an assist in the semi-final defeat to Argentina. He also featured in England's third-place play-off match against France, helping the Three Lions win the clash with an unexpected scoreline of 6-4. The midfielder is now expected to travel back to England to complete the formalities of his blockbuster switch.
For Chelsea, the deal represents another major statement under Alonso as the club looks to build a squad capable of returning to the top of English and European football, while Villa will now turn their attention to reinvesting the record-breaking transfer fee into Unai Emery's squad.