Pep Guardiola And Bernardo Silva Bid Emotional Farewell To Manchester City
"If you want to cry, then cry; if you want to laugh, then laugh. Emotions -- you have to express them. I don't cry, but when I see somebody else cry, then I cry," an emotional Pep Guardiola said after Manchester City's final game of the 2025-26 season. A 1-2 defeat against Aston Villa hardly mattered as the Etihad Stadium crowd continued to serenade his name. After a decade of a trophy-laden career with the blue half of Manchester, the Spaniard is leaving the club. Turning up in a white t-shirt, the 55-year-old did his best to hide his emotions, but by the hour mark, it all crumbled: the introduction of Bernardo Silva, the Portugal midfielder who's also leaving the club, the tipping point. City finished second to Arsenal in Pep's final season, but had already changed English football. His reign witnessed City claim six Premier League and one UEFA Champions League titles, plus a host of domestic cups.
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