Pep Guardiola And Bernardo Silva Bid Emotional Farewell To Manchester City

"If you want to cry, then cry; if you want to laugh, then laugh. Emotions -- you have to express them. I don't cry, but when I see somebody else cry, then I cry," an emotional Pep Guardiola said after Manchester City's final game of the 2025-26 season. A 1-2 defeat against Aston Villa hardly mattered as the Etihad Stadium crowd continued to serenade his name. After a decade of a trophy-laden career with the blue half of Manchester, the Spaniard is leaving the club. Turning up in a white t-shirt, the 55-year-old did his best to hide his emotions, but by the hour mark, it all crumbled: the introduction of Bernardo Silva, the Portugal midfielder who's also leaving the club, the tipping point. City finished second to Arsenal in Pep's final season, but had already changed English football. His reign witnessed City claim six Premier League and one UEFA Champions League titles, plus a host of domestic cups.

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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell
Manchester City's John Stones, left, Bernardo Silva and head coach Pep Guardiola stand during a farawell ceremony after their last game for the club after a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola speaks during a farawekk ceremony after his last macth for the club after a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-John Stones
Manchester City's John Stones, left, and Bernardo Silva attand a farawell cerony after they both had their last game for the club after a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola walks on the pitch after a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-
Manchester City players argue with a referee during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-Rico Lewis
Manchester City's Rico Lewis pulls Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-John Stones
Teary eyed Manchester City's John Stones, and Bernardo Silva sit on the bench after palying their last match for the claub during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-John Stones
Manchester City's John Stones walks off the pitch after playing the ;ast game for the club during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-Ollie Watkins
Team mates carry Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins after he scored during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-Bernardo Silva
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva walks off the pitch as he played last match for the team during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola hugs Manchester City's Bernardo Silva as he played last match for the team during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-
Manchester City fans holds a sign thanking the coach Pep Guardiola during his last macth as a manager during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Man City vs Aston Villa EPL 2025-26 Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva farewell-Unai Emery
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery, left, and Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola greet before a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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