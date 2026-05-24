‘Every Country In the World Has Stupid People’: Rubio On Racist Remarks Against Indians In U.S.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that “every country in the world has stupid people” while reacting to recent racist remarks and attacks targeting Indians in the United States.
Rubio emphasised that a few individuals making racist comments do not represent the broader American population or its values.
The top US diplomat assured that the American government does not tolerate racism and is committed to ensuring the safety of all immigrants, including the large Indian diaspora.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has downplayed recent racist remarks and incidents targeting Indians in the United States, saying that “every country in the world has stupid people.”
Rubio made the remarks while addressing questions on rising anti-Indian sentiment in certain parts of the US. He stressed that such incidents are carried out by fringe elements and should not be seen as reflective of mainstream American society.
“Every country has stupid people. That doesn’t mean the whole country or its people are like that,” Rubio said. He added that the United States values its strong partnership with India and respects the contributions of the Indian-American community.
The comments come after a series of viral videos and social media posts showing racist abuse against Indians, particularly targeting students and professionals in some American cities. The Indian government had earlier raised concerns over the safety of Indian nationals following these incidents.
Rubio assured that US authorities are monitoring such cases and taking necessary action. He highlighted the deep economic, technological, and strategic ties between the two countries, saying isolated incidents will not be allowed to affect the bilateral relationship.
The Indian Embassy in Washington has also issued advisories to Indian students and professionals to remain vigilant. The strong and dismissive tone adopted by Rubio is being seen as an attempt to prevent the issue from escalating into a diplomatic row.