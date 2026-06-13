'Got Carried Away': Pranit More Issues Fresh Apology Amid Rs '370 Biryani' Row, Calls For Second Chance

Pranit More issues apology over Rs 360 biryani remark row

On Saturday, taking to his Instagram handle, More, in a video, said, “I deserve this hate. That man said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing, so I also got carried away. This was a big mistake. I could have stopped him then and there and taken a stand. I gave him a platform and that escalated matters so fast. I want to apologise to all those who got hurt.”