'Got Carried Away': Pranit More Issues Fresh Apology Amid Rs '370 Biryani' Row, Calls For Second Chance

Stand-up comedian Pranit More's recent crowdwork show drew criticism after an audience member made derogatory remarks against a woman he took on a date. Pranit, instead of challenging it, laughed and said, “Peak Gurgaon content,” following which More and the man received severe backlash on social media. More later issued an apology on Instagram and later deactivated his account.
He is now back on the app, where he shared a video and apologised again, saying he got “carried away” and deserves the hate.
More's second apology comes after the National Commission for Women stepped in and Maharashtra Cybercrime police registered an FIR against him.
Pranit More issues apology over Rs 360 biryani remark row
On Saturday, taking to his Instagram handle, More, in a video, said, “I deserve this hate. That man said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing, so I also got carried away. This was a big mistake. I could have stopped him then and there and taken a stand. I gave him a platform and that escalated matters so fast. I want to apologise to all those who got hurt.”
The comedian called for a second chance and assured that his work will reflect his efforts to become a better person.
Watch the video here.
Maharashtra Cybercrime police on Thursday (June 11, 2026) registered an FIR against More and others linked to the objectionable content circulated on social media.
The FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, Maharashtra Cyber under section 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and 67 Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against stand-up comedian More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr. Sejal Pawar, and others in connection with the publication and dissemination of allegedly obscene and objectionable content through online platforms and social media, as per the police.