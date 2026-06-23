₹370 Biryani Controversy: Pranit More Faces NCW Hearing As Women’s Panel Slams Misogynistic Remarks

Pranit More NCW hearing held after controversial ₹370 biryani remarks.
Himanshu Jangra and a comedian appeared before the commission amid criticism.
NCW reiterated that women's dignity cannot be compromised for entertainment.
Pranit More's NCW hearing has become the latest development in the controversy surrounding the widely criticised ₹370 biryani remark that sparked outrage on social media. The comedian appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) alongside audience member Himanshu Jangra, whose comments during a crowdwork segment triggered the backlash. While media personnel attempted to question him outside the commission's office, More chose not to respond and entered the premises wearing a face mask.
What happened during the NCW hearing?
According to visuals shared by news agency PTI, both Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra appeared before the NCW along with Madhur Virli as directed by the commission. The hearing was scheduled after the women's body took suo motu cognisance of the controversy and sought explanations from those involved.
The matter concerns comments made during a comedy show in which Jangra claimed that after spending ₹370 on a plate of chicken biryani on a date, he deserved a "return" on his investment. The remarks were widely condemned online for objectifying women and trivialising consent.
Why the ₹370 Biryani row sparked outrage
The NCW reportedly expressed concern that such remarks were being normalised as entertainment. During the proceedings, chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stated that freedom of expression should not be invoked to justify content that undermines women's dignity or bodily autonomy.
Pranit More had earlier apologised publicly, stating that the audience member's comments did not reflect his personal views. It was further acknowledged by the comedian that the remark should have been challenged instead of being laughed off during the performance.
Comedian Madhur Virli also appeared separately before the commission over another matter involving alleged derogatory remarks about women.
The hearing, held on June 22, marks the latest chapter in a controversy that continues to generate debate about the limits of comedy, accountability, and responsible content creation in the digital age.