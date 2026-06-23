₹370 Biryani Controversy: Pranit More Faces NCW Hearing As Women’s Panel Slams Misogynistic Remarks

Pranit More's NCW hearing has become the latest development in the controversy surrounding the widely criticised ₹370 biryani remark that sparked outrage on social media. The comedian appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) alongside audience member Himanshu Jangra, whose comments during a crowdwork segment triggered the backlash. While media personnel attempted to question him outside the commission's office, More chose not to respond and entered the premises wearing a face mask.