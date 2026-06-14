Samyuktha Hegde Slams Pranit More's Apology Over ₹370 Biryani Row: 'Sorry Means Nothing'

Samyuktha Hegde criticised Pranit More's apology over the ₹370 biryani controversy.
Pranit More admitted giving Himanshu Jangra a platform during the show.
The viral incident reignited debates around comedy, consent and accountability.
The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's viral ₹370 biryani incident continues to spark outrage online. Actor Samyuktha Hegde has now joined the growing list of public figures criticising the comedian after he issued a second apology video addressing remarks made during one of his live shows. Her response has added fresh momentum to a debate that has dominated social media over the past few days.
The row began when audience member Himanshu Jangra made comments during Pranit More's show about expecting a "return" after paying ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani on a date. The statement drew widespread criticism, with many accusing both Jangra and the comedian of trivialising consent and promoting harmful attitudes.
Samyuktha Hegde Calls Out Pranit More's Apology
Responding to Pranit's latest video statement on Instagram, Samyuktha Hegde questioned the sincerity of the apology. In a strongly worded comment, she argued that his reaction during the show reflected his genuine beliefs rather than a momentary lapse in judgement.
According to the actor, the behaviour displayed on stage was deeply troubling and should not be dismissed as comedy. She further stated that normalising such remarks contributes to a larger culture of harmful attitudes towards women.
What Did Pranit More Say In His Second Apology?
In his video statement, Pranit acknowledged that he had failed to intervene when the remark was made. He admitted that he should have stopped the conversation immediately and accepted responsibility for allowing the audience member a platform.
The comedian explained that his Instagram account had been suspended, which delayed his response. He also requested an opportunity to learn from the incident and improve.
The controversy erupted after comments made during a live audience interaction went viral online. Since then, criticism has continued to mount, with several users and public figures questioning the boundaries of humour and accountability in comedy spaces.