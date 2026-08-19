Olivia Colman Boards Only Murders In The Building Season 6

The forthcoming 10-episode instalment will trail the team across the Atlantic to investigate the death of Tina Fey’s character, Cinda Canning. The London-set season features the first time the show has travelled outside the United States and the beloved Arconia building, where all of the former deaths and investigations have occurred. On October 28, 2025, Hulu renewed its Emmy-winning comedy on the same day as its season 5 finale.