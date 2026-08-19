Olivia Colman Boards Only Murders In The Building Season 6

Olivia Colman is the latest addition to Only Murders In The Building.
She is a guest star on Season 6.
The Hulu show shifts to London for its new season.
Olivia Colman has joined the sixth season of Hulu‘s cozy murder mystery show, Only Murders In The Building. Colman’s role was revealed on Tuesday through a clip posted on the show’s official Instagram account.
“We have had so many amazing guest stars for Only Murders in the Building,” Selena Gomez said in the announcement video. Meryl Streep agreed, saying “We’re just missing one.”
Only Murders In The Building Season 6 Arc
But it’s not Martin Short, who leapt into the frame. He then gestured and named Olivia Colman, who joined them and shyly curtsied. Colman, who won an Oscar for The Favourite, is also known for her beloved roles on Fleabag, Broadchurch and The Crown.
The forthcoming 10-episode instalment will trail the team across the Atlantic to investigate the death of Tina Fey’s character, Cinda Canning. The London-set season features the first time the show has travelled outside the United States and the beloved Arconia building, where all of the former deaths and investigations have occurred. On October 28, 2025, Hulu renewed its Emmy-winning comedy on the same day as its season 5 finale.
There's a huge raft of U.K. stars: Peter Capaldi, Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, Martin Freeman, Sharon Horgan, Anjana Vasan, Jamie Demetriou, Jane Horrocks, Lesley Nicol, Derek Jacobi, Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant, Richard Ayoade, Kathryn Hunter, Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, and Geri Halliwell-Horner. Over the course of its five season, the Hulu show has garnered seven Emmys and 61 nominations. It has further 20 Golden Globe nominations.
Previous guest appearances across the series have included Antman star Paul Rudd, author and actor Shirley MacLaine and Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger.
The new season will stream internationally on Disney+.