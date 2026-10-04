Chiranjeevi condemns AI deepfake involving Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.
Actor proposes a dedicated committee to support victims of AI abuse.
Jr NTR previously called the manipulated video disgusting, sick, and shameless.
Chiranjeevi has strongly condemned the circulation of an AI-manipulated video featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from the Devara: Part 1 song Chuttamalle. The actor has called the alleged misuse of artificial intelligence to create degrading content targeting women unacceptable and has urged the Telugu film industry to take coordinated action.
The controversy erupted after the manipulated video, which digitally altered Janhvi's appearance in footage from Chuttamalle, circulated on social media. The content was subsequently taken down. Chiranjeevi has now called for stronger measures to prevent similar incidents.
Chiranjeevi calls for action against AI deepfakes
In a post on X, Chiranjeevi said he was deeply disturbed by the incident and described such content as "cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable." He stressed that the problem extended beyond one actor or film and could affect anyone.
The actor said those who create, share or amplify such material should be held legally accountable. He also urged people not to download or circulate such videos, even when sharing them to condemn the content, and instead report them to social media platforms and cybercrime authorities.
Telugu film industry urged to create support system
Chiranjeevi said the matter would be taken up with the Telugu Film Chamber, Producers' Council and other affiliated industry bodies. A dedicated committee and support cell was proposed to help victims, coordinate the removal of manipulated content and pursue legal action.
"Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible," he wrote.
He also appealed to the Central and State Governments to strengthen measures against AI misuse. Jr NTR had earlier condemned the same video as "disgusting, sick and shameless."
Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1
Released in September 2024, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Chuttamalle, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, became one of the film's most popular songs.