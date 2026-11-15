Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu Dead At 80

Born Yarra Seshagiri Rao on June 8, 1943, in Ravinuthala village in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, he adopted the screen name Giri Babu upon entering cinema. He began his artistic journey on the theatre stage while harbouring ambitions of breaking into films. Although his first three cinematic projects were shelved before release, his persistence paid off when he finally made his screen debut in the 1973 film Jagame Maya. Starting out in antagonistic roles, he seamlessly shifted into lead parts and versatile character roles over a prolific five-decade career stretching from 1973 to 2023. Featuring in more than 600 films, Giri Babu earned the rare distinction of sharing screen space with three generations of Telugu actors.