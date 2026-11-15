Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu Dead At 80

Celebrated Telugu actor Giri Babu has died at 80.
His career spanned five decades.
Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna mourned the loss.
Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu, who captivated audiences with a string of memorable performances across decades, passed away on Saturday at the age of 80. He had been combating health-related issues for a while. His demise has cast a swell of gloom over the Telugu film industry, with leading figures including Chiranjeevi taking to X to pay rich tributes.
Born Yarra Seshagiri Rao on June 8, 1943, in Ravinuthala village in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, he adopted the screen name Giri Babu upon entering cinema. He began his artistic journey on the theatre stage while harbouring ambitions of breaking into films. Although his first three cinematic projects were shelved before release, his persistence paid off when he finally made his screen debut in the 1973 film Jagame Maya. Starting out in antagonistic roles, he seamlessly shifted into lead parts and versatile character roles over a prolific five-decade career stretching from 1973 to 2023. Featuring in more than 600 films, Giri Babu earned the rare distinction of sharing screen space with three generations of Telugu actors.
Chiranjeevi Mourns Giri Babu
Mourning the veteran's passing, Chiranjeevi wrote, "The news that the renowned actor Giribabu is no more has left me shocked. Through his distinctive acting and unique style, Giribabu’s contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer, and director across a wide range of films will be remembered forever. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. Praying to God to grant peace to his sacred soul... I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans. Om Shanti."
To the Deccan Chronicle, Nandamuri Balakrishna also recalled his long association with the late actor, noting that Giri Babu featured prominently in several of his early films. Remembering their collaboration, Balakrishna said, “I acted with him in ‘Annadammula Anubandham’ at the beginning of my career. He played important roles in many of my films. Giribabu was not just a good actor but also a wonderful human being. His absence is irreparable.”
Mohan Babu shared with the Deccan Chronicle, “When we were in Madras, Giribabu and I were roommates. He entered the film industry before me, and we went on to act in each other’s films. He was a large-hearted person who excelled in several distinctive roles. He achieved success as an actor, director and producer. I am unable to find words to express my grief. I pray for peace to his soul and strength to his family."
Giri Babu's family transported his mortal remains to his native Ravinuthala on Saturday night for the final rites. Giri Babu's wife died in 2016 due to health complications. He is survived by his two sons, Raghu Babu and Bosu Babu.