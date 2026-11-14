Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nargis Fkhri's first song, Dada Dhamaka, has been released.
The energetic dance number has received a positive response from fans.
NBK and Rajani Sree Poorn have crooned the song, while Thaman S has composed the music.
Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna and actor Nargis Fkhri's first single, Dada Dhamaka, from his upcoming action entertainer Dada, is out. Nandamuri's signature mass appeal shines through in this high-energy, peppy track which has been released under Zee Music South.
cases Nandamuri Balakrishna's strong screen presence alongside Thaman S's high-octane music style. Balakrishna's larger-than-life screen presence is evident, and the music composition is energetic. The choreography of the Dada Dhamaka song is done in such a way that Telugu cinema fans will be dancing to its beats.
Nargis Fkhri is also seen grooving with Nandamuri Balakrishna in a vibrant backdrop. The Bollywood actor looks ethereal in the dance number. The song has received a positive response from the fans.
As soon as the makers of Dada Dhamaka dropped the first single, one fan wrote, "Mind-blowing song". Another fan appreciated the music director and wrote, "Music Director Thaman S, fans assemble here." A third fan commented, "Fresh feeling, super song."
Dada Dhamaka brings together musical ensemble
Renowned lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry has penned the first song of the movie Dada. Sekhar Master has choreographed Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nargis Fakhri's dance. NBK and Rajani Sree Poornima croon the dynamic song, with Thaman S as the film's music composer. With Balakrishna's iconic dance moves, Thaman S has created a song filled with catchy beats.
Nandamuri Balakrishna has also added a personal touch to the song, which is a major highlight. He has lent his voice to the song alongside Rajani Sree Poornima. The stellar cast of Dada, apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nargis Fakhri, also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Manchu Manoj, Samuthirakani, Sarath Kumar, and others in prominent roles.
Venkata Satish Kilaru produced the movie under Vriddhi Cinemas. Gopichand Malineni has written and directed Dada, which is set for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.