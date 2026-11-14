Nandamuri Balakrishna has also added a personal touch to the song, which is a major highlight. He has lent his voice to the song alongside Rajani Sree Poornima. The stellar cast of Dada, apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nargis Fakhri, also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Manchu Manoj, Samuthirakani, Sarath Kumar, and others in prominent roles.