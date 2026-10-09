Rajkummar Rao addressed the backlash over the Dada poster during promotions for Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story.
He said the team understood there was no need to rush material linked to Sourav Ganguly.
Rao recalled shooting with Ganguly at his home and at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Rajkummar Rao is promoting his upcoming release, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, which hits theatres on October 16. During promotions, he also spoke about the Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada and said the team had "learnt the lesson" after its poster drew criticism.
Rajkummar Rao on Dada poster backlash
Rao also shared fresh details about preparing for Dada and his interactions with Ganguly. In an interview with Mashable India, he said the team now understands there is no need to rush material linked to the former India captain, whose fan following remains intense.
Dada has already drawn attention well before release. It is one of the highly anticipated films.
Dada shoot details
The actor said he had spent considerable time with Ganguly while working on Dada, including during shoots in Kolkata. He also pointed to the former cricketer's openness in sharing personal details that helped him understand the man behind the public figure.
“I have met Sourav Ganguly many times and have even shot at his home and at Eden Gardens. We were in Kolkata for a while, and I have spent a lot of time with Dada. We have discussed a lot of things. We have also discussed things that I cannot reveal now, because it’s important to know personal things to understand a person's mind. He was very open about it; he laid his life bare before me. We all love him; he’s a legend. He laid the foundation for what the Indian team is today,” Rao said.
About Dada poster controversy
On Ganguly's birthday, on July 8, the makers unveiled a poster showing Rao recreating one of the cricketer's iconic moments. The image showed him shirtless in blue pants while waving the Indian flag.
On the backlash, Rao said, “The ones who made the poster have understood; they have learnt their lesson. They have understood they need to take their time and not rush things; there’s no hurry. I think the team has learned its lesson. But they have also understood that dada’s fan following is crazy.”