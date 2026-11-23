India A will lock horns with UAE in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament
The match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground on Tuesday, November 24
Check out India A's predicted playing XI for their clash
India A will lock horns with the UAE on Tuesday, November 24, in Doha in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.
The Tilak Varma-led side will aim to keep their semi-final hopes alive with a win over the UAE at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground.
India A endured a heavy defeat against Pakistan A on Sunday, November 22, despite Tilak Varma's 149-ball century. Aside from Varma, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed were the only bright spots in a match that saw India A's bowling attack concede over 300 runs.
Chasing 314, Abhishek Sharma scored 70 off 42 balls, while Ahmed added 56 off 49. India A fell short by 48 runs, bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs.
A major concern for India A has been the form of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Badoni, both of whom have struggled to contribute significantly with the bat.
Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 26 against Nepal and 11 against Pakistan A, while Badoni has managed just two runs across his two outings, including a duck against Pakistan A.
While Sooryavanshi's spot in the playing XI appears secure, Badoni's place could be in jeopardy. Batting at the vital No. 3 spot, his lack of runs has left India A's middle order vulnerable to collapses.
With Prabhsimran Singh waiting on the bench, Badoni may have to sit out. However, Badoni offers handy part-time off-spin when needed, having picked up a wicket against Pakistan A.
Prabhsimran, on the other hand, is a wicketkeeper-batter, and with Kumar Kushagra already handling the gloves, his role would be limited to playing as a specialist batter.
The India A management now faces a key selection call: back Badoni's all-round utility or bring in Prabhsimran Singh to bolster the top order.
India A's Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav
Bench: Tanush Kotian, Ayush Badoni, Harsh Dubey, Arshad Khan