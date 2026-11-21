India A will lock horns with Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament
The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 22.
Despite crushing Nepal by 306 runs in their opener, India A's top order struggled as Abhishek Sharma (9), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (26), and Ayush Badoni (2) all fell cheaply
Having already won their opening match against Nepal, India A will look to carry that momentum into the high-voltage clash against Pakistan A to extend their winning streak in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament.
Both teams will lock horns at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 22.
However, the only concern from that win was the early collapse of their top order. Openers Abhishek Sharma (9) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (26) failed to convert their starts, while No. 3 batter Ayush Badoni was dismissed for just two runs.
With India A eyeing the title, the team management could consider tweaking the playing XI for the marquee clash. Badoni, who fell cheaply against Nepal, might make way for Sunday's game against Pakistan A.
Led by Tilak Varma, India A may be tempted to bring Prabhsimran Singh into the line-up in place of Badoni. Prabhsimran brings valuable experience against the new ball, having opened regularly in domestic cricket and the IPL.
Vaibhav and Abhishek are expected to continue opening the innings, with Prabhsimran slotting in at No. 3. The rest of the playing XI is likely to remain unchanged from the previous match.
India A's Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav
Bench: Tanush Kotian, Ayush Badoni, Harsh Dubey, Arshad Khan