India A will lock horns with Pakistan A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament on Sunday, November 22
The match will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha
Check live streaming details, match preview, full squads, telecast information, and more below
Another Asia Cup tournament brings a clash between India and Pakistan. This time, India A will be taking on Pakistan A at the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.
The match will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 22.
Both teams have started their campaigns with a win. India won their first match against Nepal, while Pakistan A won their opener against the UAE.
Now, both teams will look to carry the momentum and continue on a winning streak.
Complete Game
India A almost had a complete game against Nepal on Friday, November 20, where the side won the match by a daunting 306-run margin.
Batting first, India scored 332/9 in 50 overs, after slipping to 43/3 at one point. Kumar Kushagra and Tilak Varma anchored the recovery with a 206-run partnership. Kushagra scored 117, while skipper Tilak Varma smashed 107 runs, before Suryansh Shedge's late fireworks took India over 300.
Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav led the charge with the ball, taking nine wickets between them, to wrap up Nepal's innings for 26.
On the other hand, the UAE challenged Pakistan A before losing by 61 runs. The UAE wrapped up Pakistan A's innings for 245, before getting bowled out for 184 in 40.5 overs.
Another Chance For Abhishek And Sooryavanshi
Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a disappointing outing against Nepal. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed by Nandan Yadav as he tried to go for a maximum. Abhishek could only manage to score nine.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was batting with maturity, picking and choosing balls to go big. However, he threw away his wicket after settling into his innings on 26.
The opening duo will look to make the opportunity count to push their case for selection in the senior national side.
All You Need To Know About The India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars Match
When and where will the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars Match take place?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars (50 Overs) between India A and Pakistan A will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 21.
What time will the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars Match begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 03:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 03:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars Match?
The ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Pakistan A will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How can fans watch the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars Match online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Pakistan A on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Squads
India A: Tilak Varma (captain), Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan.
Pakistan A: Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim.