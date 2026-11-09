IND U-19 Vs UAE U-19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 Match?

India U19 face UAE U19 in a winner-takes-all Group A clash at Oman to decide who joins Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup semi-finals
Tied on two points each, India aim to rebound from their loss to Pakistan, while UAE enter with momentum following a 7-wicket win over Nepal
Holding a 100% head-to-head record over UAE, India will look to set a high target with their superior batting depth to secure a semi-final spot
India U19 take on UAE U19 in a Group A decider at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman today. A victory would lift India to four points and book a semi-final place alongside Pakistan, whatever happens in the other Group A game. A defeat would be costly: it would end India’s hopes and send UAE through instead.
India’s campaign has been uneven. They opened with a 10-wicket win over Nepal, a result that gave them a net run rate of +4.170. Then came a setback. India lost to Pakistan by three wickets, even though Arjun Rajput hit 107 off 85 balls. Captain Lakshya Raichandani’s side will want to finish chases better. Pakistan are the defending champions, having beaten India by 191 runs in the 2025 final.
UAE arrive with some momentum. They lost their opener to Pakistan by nine wickets, with Usman Khan scoring 139. They recovered by chasing 154 against Nepal with 92 balls to spare and a seven-wicket win. Ayaan Misbah was named Player of the Match. The two sides are level on two points.
India hold the head-to-head edge. They won their only previous meeting with UAE U19 by 234 runs. That match saw them post 433/6. India’s batters will want to set the tone early against a UAE attack that has been tested by Pakistan’s stroke-makers. For UAE, the opening powerplay will be the key. If they can take early wickets and keep India’s openers quiet, they have shown they can chase down modest targets calmly.
The tournament format leaves no margin for error. India have the stronger batting depth and the head-to-head record, but UAE have little to lose and a home-like crowd in the region. Expect India to favour batting first and posting a big total.
All You Need To Know About India U19 vs UAE U19
When and where will the India U19 vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2026 match take place?
The India U19 vs UAE U19 match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, Oman, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
What time will the India U19 vs UAE U19 match begin?
The match is scheduled to begin at 09:00 AM IST, with the toss expected at 08:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the India U19 vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2026 match?
The India U19 vs UAE U19 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How can fans watch the India U19 vs Nepal U19 match online in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2026 match on the SonyLIV app and website in India.