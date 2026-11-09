IND U-19 Vs UAE U-19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 Match?

India hold the head-to-head edge. They won their only previous meeting with UAE U19 by 234 runs. That match saw them post 433/6. India’s batters will want to set the tone early against a UAE attack that has been tested by Pakistan’s stroke-makers. For UAE, the opening powerplay will be the key. If they can take early wickets and keep India’s openers quiet, they have shown they can chase down modest targets calmly.