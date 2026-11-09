Arsenal Shirt Burnt! Footballer Dele Alli Commits Shocking Act After Losing Bet Against YouTuber IshowSpeed | Watch

Dele Alli wore an Arsenal shirt after losing a livestream bet to iShowSpeed in EAFC 27
He lost both matches, first 7-2 and then 4-2, before honouring the forfeit
Alli apologised on Instagram to Tottenham supporters, saying, “a bet is a bet”
Dele Alli wore an Arsenal shirt after losing two EAFC 27 matches to streamer iShowSpeed, a forfeit that was always likely to jar with Tottenham fans and add another twist to his attempt to restart his career. Alli later posted what appeared to be the shirt ripped up beside a fire extinguisher
The former England international, who spent seven years at Tottenham, shared the image on Instagram after the livestream loss. “Sorry Spurs fans, but a bet is a bet,” Alli wrote on his Instagram story.
The episode landed at a delicate moment for Alli. He is still trying to return to professional football after a long spell away from the game and has recently drawn attention through online appearances as much as through his work on the pitch
Livestream Forfeit
The bet was simple. Alli agreed to wear an Arsenal shirt if he lost a series of matches against iShowSpeed during a livestream.
The pair played EAFC 27. In the first game, Alli chose Paris Saint-Germain against Speed’s Bayern Munich and lost 7-2.
He lost again in the rematch. Alli switched to Al Qadsiah against Speed’s Al Nassr but went down 4-2, forcing him to honour the forfeit. The outcome carried extra weight because Alli spent seven years at Tottenham between 2015 and 2022.
Online Apology
Alli then posted the proof. He shared a photograph of himself wearing an Arsenal jersey on his Instagram story.
He also apologised directly to Tottenham supporters. “Sorry Spurs fans, but a bet is a bet,” Alli wrote.
That was not his final post on the matter. Alli later shared a photograph of the Arsenal shirt ripped up on the floor with a fire extinguisher beside it. “Speed, a bet is a bet! But this is what you call the aftermath,” Alli wrote.
Livestreams And Comeback
The Speed appearance was part of a wider pattern. On another livestream, Alli contacted several former teammates and let viewers listen to the conversations.
One of those calls involved former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane. Alli had backed Kane to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or weeks before Kane won the award in London.
His online visibility has risen as his playing future remains unsettled. Alli has been without a club since September 2025, when his contract with Como was terminated, and he has not appeared in English football since 2024.
He has been working towards a comeback. Alli had been using the training facilities at League Two club Barnet, while Salford City had offered him the chance to join under then-manager Karl Robinson, though the move never materialised.
He later trained with semi-professional side Windsor & Eton. His most recent competitive outing came in March 2025, when he debuted for Como against AC Milan and was dismissed nine minutes after coming on in his first senior appearance in almost 750 days.
Tottenham Peak
The contrast is sharp. Alli scored 67 goals in 269 appearances for Tottenham between 2015 and 2022.
He won the PFA Young Player of the Year award twice. He also played in the Tottenham team that ended 2017 in second place in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final in 2019.
Those seasons established him as one of England’s most promising attacking midfielders. His career later lost momentum because of injuries, changes of club and limited playing opportunities. At 30, Alli is still targeting a return to competitive football.